Elsewhere, the city had been exploding in protests calling for justice in the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. Looting began in Center City last Saturday night and spread to Kensington by the wee hours of Sunday. But the damage to about 10 stores on the avenue felt especially terrible for a community already battered by official neglect, commercial disinvestment, years at the epicenter of drug deaths, and, most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic.