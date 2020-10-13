A 26-year-old woman was fatally shot in a Kensington home Monday night by a 25-year-old man who then turned the gun on himself in a murder-suicide, police said Tuesday.
Police responded about 10:50 p.m. to the home on the 2100 block of East Clearfield Street and found the woman on a bed with a gunshot wound to her head. They found the man on the floor of the same room with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head and recovered a gun from beneath his right side, police said.
Medics pronounced both of them dead at 11:02 p.m. Police did not release their names or describe their relationship. They said the investigation was continuing.