Nearly two dozen Philadelphia-area Fine Wine & Good Spirits locations will reopen for “limited in-store access” Friday as southeastern Pennsylvania gradually begins to relax restrictions imposed on businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.
Across the commonwealth, 549 Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores will reopen Friday, according to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, including 20 locations in Philadelphia, two in Montgomery County, and one in Delaware County.
No more than 25 people — including both employees and customers — will be allowed in a store at one time, and the first hour each store is open will be be reserved for customers ages 65 and older, the PCLB said in a news release. Fine Wine & Good Spirits customers will also be expected to wear face masks while in stores, practice social distancing protocols, and refrain from touching items they do not intend to buy.
In addition, store employees will perform “enhanced and frequent cleaning and disinfecting,” the PCLB said, and store hours will be modified to allow time for cleaning and restocking.
Since March, the state liquor stores have remained closed due to the coronavirus, causing online booze sales to spike. As of Friday, outdoor dining in the Philadelphia area will also be permitted to resume.
Below is a list of the the newly reopened Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in the region.
Philadelphia
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection at Columbus Commons, 1940 S. Columbus Blvd.
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 5 N. 12th St.
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection at 2550 Grant Ave.
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 8844 Frankford Ave.
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection at 724 South St.
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits at Academy Plaza, 3246 Red Lion Road
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 1446 Point Breeze Ave.
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection at 401 Franklin Mills Circle
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 32 S. Second St.
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 2429 South St.
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 3903 Aramingo Ave.
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection at 1112 Chestnut St.
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection at 1237 S. 11th St.
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits at Hendrix Center, 11685 Bustleton Ave.
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits at Lincoln Square, 1403 Washington Ave.
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 2807 S. Front St.
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 2401 Vare Ave.
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits at Pennypack Circle Shopping Center, 8204 Roosevelt Blvd.
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits at Adams and Tabor Center, 730 Adams Ave.
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits at Ivyridge Shopping Center, 7146 Ridge Ave.
Delaware County
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 1500 Garrett Road, Upper Darby
Montgomery County
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits at Melrose Shopping Center, 103 W. Cheltenham Ave., Cheltenham
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 8156 Ogontz Ave., Wyncote