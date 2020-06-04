Philadelphia’s retailers, day cares, and offices will be allowed to reopen Friday for the first time in about 10 weeks as authorities said the coronavirus was finally loosening its grip on the city.
“We’ve gone through some pretty tough times on the COVID,” said Thomas Farley, the city’s health commissioner. “It does look like the epidemic is fading.”
The protests that have roiled the city since Saturday did not alter the city’s plans to begin loosening restrictions Friday. Farley said he is optimistic that crowds that numbered at times in the thousands won’t spur a resurgence of the virus in the city.
“We do have concerns about that,” he said. “However, I have noticed in the protests many protesters were wearing masks, in many cases they were keeping their distance from other people.”
The city is recommending anyone who participated in protests to keep distance from others, monitor themselves for symptoms, and be tested for COVID-19 seven days after the event they attended. City testing staff will not be asking people whether they attended any demonstrations.
Farley said data on positive test results will indicate whether the week’s events led to significantly more cases of the virus. He also noted that the crowds that surged to the Jersey Shore for Memorial Day weekend -- not quite two weeks ago -- have so far not appeared to cause a significant increase in COVID-19 cases.
The city’s shift to the yellow phase is largely in step with Gov. Wolf’s plan for reopening Pennsylvania, with one big exception. The state’s guidelines say gatherings of up to 25 people are acceptable. The city is not.
“We’re not recommending social gatherings of people outside the household at all,” Farley said.
Some city offices won’t reopen until June 8, officials said, and authorization for outdoor dining has been postponed until next weekend. Protests delayed plans to provide restaurants that don’t typically have outdoor seating with safety recommendations. There also was a concern that further demonstrations this weekend might make for an unsafe mix with outdoor dining.
The yellow phase requires retail businesses to limit occupancy to no more than five customers 1,000-square-feet of space, and ensure both customers and employees are wearing masks. The city is encouraging retailers to offer ordering ahead and curbside pickup.
Officials still recommend people work from home if at all possible. The city is requiring employers to provide protections for workers and customers, including masks, a limit on the number of people allowed inside, and shields between customers and workers. Workers who feel their employer isn’t properly following safety protocols can call the city, but officials acknowledged they have little ability to intervene if the employer is taking recommended precautions and insists staff return to the workplace.
City officials reported 121 new COVID19 cases since Wednesday, far fewer than the 500 to 600-a-day the city was seeing in mid-April, and a total of 23,281 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of the people being tested, only 7% are now coming back positive, compared to 40% during the worst of the virus. There have been 1,394 deaths in Philadelphia as a result of COVID-19. A little more than half of those were among nursing home residents.