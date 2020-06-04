City officials reported 121 new COVID19 cases since Wednesday, far fewer than the 500 to 600-a-day the city was seeing in mid-April, and a total of 23,281 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of the people being tested, only 7% are now coming back positive, compared to 40% during the worst of the virus. There have been 1,394 deaths in Philadelphia as a result of COVID-19. A little more than half of those were among nursing home residents.