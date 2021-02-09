Philadelphia has been awarded a $2.3 million MacArthur Foundation grant to continue its efforts to reduce the city’s jail population and address racial inequities within the criminal justice system, officials announced Tuesday.
The grant — the fourth since 2015 that MacArthur’s Safety and Justice Challenge Network has given funding to the city — is aimed at reducing the number of people in city jails by another 15% by the end of 2022. Philadelphia’s jail population, currently around 4,600 people, has already fallen by 43% since 2015.
Still, that reduction has not improved racial disparities within the city’s jails. According to an application for the grant submitted last year, 92% of the people held in custody were people of color, compared to 65% of the city’s population.
Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement: “Building on Philadelphia’s progress is especially critical as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and racial injustices against Black, Indigenous, Latinx, and other people of color reinforce the need to transform how systems operate.”
The announcement comes after a year in which advocates pressed Kenney to “defund the police” and reduce the city’s spending on law enforcement.
It also comes as the city continues to experience unprecedented levels of gun violence, with 62 homicides recorded in the first 39 days of this year, according to police statistics. The city’s annual homicide tally has increased every year since 2016.
Kenney said eliminating unnecessary incarceration “directly impacts the health, safety, and recovery of our communities,” and advocates have long held that crime and violence can be impacted by directing more community-based resources toward Black and brown neighborhoods that have suffered from generations of disinvestment and heavy-handed law enforcement. The city pledged that the new MacArthur grant would help create “a safer, more effective, and more equitable” criminal justice system.
The money will fund seven new initiatives, the city said, including expanding the role of behavioral health counselors in responding to non-violent calls for service.
The grant will also continue or expand dozens of existing strategies. One is what stakeholders have called early bail review.
Previously, that process provided a hearing for those charged with lower-level crimes and facing bail at or below $100,000. Now, those hearings will be given to anyone with bail up to $250,000 if they remain in jail seven days after arrest.
The District Attorney’s Office said the announcement was an important step on the road to eliminating money bail in Philadelphia — a long-held goal of District Attorney Larry Krasner and reform advocates.
”What this is about to me, fundamentally, is bringing some measure of due process into the bail realm and giving the system enough actual process that we could move away from cash if possible,” said Dana Bazelon, senior policy counsel at the DA’s Office.
She said it’s a move to bring Philadelphia’s system in line with other major cities — but said more must be done, since the hearings are limited to a subset of defendants and will not occur until seven days after arrest.
The grant will pay for four staffers from the Defender Association of Philadelphia, one prosecutor and a part-time victim advocate. Bazelon estimated between 50 and 100 additional defendants each week will qualify for hearings.
After bail-reform advocates sued the courts in 2019 over bail practices, court leadership agreed in principle to bail-review hearings for all defendants within three business days. But the state Supreme Court declined to order the court to adhere to those agreements, instead forwarding them as recommendations.
This is a developing story that will be updated.