The only heat to be found on the Ben Franklin Parkway early Sunday was inside the warming tents set up for nearly 30,000 runners preparing to tackle the Philadelphia Marathon in brutally cold conditions.

The runners braced against powerful wind gusts that torpedoed the 7 a.m. start-time temperature of 35 degrees down to what felt like the low-20s. But the unusually cold (for this time of year) conditions — the coldest the 26.2-mile race has been was in 2008, when it was 27 degrees at race time — didn’t seem to slow anyone down.

The weather certainly didn’t bother Karen Benway and Sue Dodge. But, then again, the conditions were familiar to the Williston, Vt., residents, in town for their first Philadelphia Marathon. Last week, temperatures in their town dipped into the 20s.

“We’re used to running in the cold, so we’re prepared,” Dodge, 62, said as she rubbed her arms against the morning wind. She and Benway, who draped herself in a black trash bag as she queued up with other runners, said they were just grateful that the morning was dry.

“The biggest adjustment was trying to figure out the variety of clothes to pack,” said Benner, 50. “And I’m still debating on whether to take the trash bag off.”

Farther back in the field of racers, Drew Degen had chosen a much different outer layer: a red plaid bathrobe, paired with a neon orange-and-pink Dunkin’ Donuts beanie. It was the first year Degen, 37, donned the loungewear for the race, hoping it would help insulate him.

“I’ve never had any sweatshirts I was wiling to throw away, even though my wife wants me to,” he said, referring to the tradition of runners donating their discarded layers to charity. “Plus, it was a great target for my friends to come find me.”

Degen, who lives in Graduate Hospital, didn’t have far to travel to the starting line to meet with his running mates, Steph Ellis and Zach Schwartz. Sunday was the eighth marathon for Ellis, who volunteers with Achilles International, a group that works with visually impaired runners.

But Schwartz was bracing for the double-digit winds for his first-ever race. Dealing with the frigid weather was “all mental,” he said.

Prep work was also key, according to Rasleen Greywal, standing a few runners back in line. She had added some last-minute, cold-weather runs last week to her training regimen.

“I just wanted to make sure my lungs could handle it,” Grewal, 24, said Sunday, wrapped in a foil blanket and drinking one last hot beverage before race time. “I didn’t want them to burn with the wind.”

But the runners themselves weren’t the only ones who had to suffer the elements. Their families, friends and support staff were equally bundled up as they huddled together along the race route through Center City, Fairmount Park and wind-blown Kelly Drive out to Manayunk and back.

Homemade signs were gripped tightly by gloved hands. Cowbells were rung as groups jostled to snap a quick photo or video as the runners passed.

Marianne Bowman and her family bragged about the multiple layers they each compiled for their race-day outfits as they supported her daughter, Jen.

Though the clan is originally from West Chester, they relocated two years ago to Daphne, Ala., swearing off winter weather.

“Yet, here we are,” Marianne Bowman said.

Her daughter picked up running through the Wednesday Knight Club in West Chester, the same group that Marianne had joined years ago, and one that inspired her to run in the city’s marathon in 2017 and 2018. This was Jen Bowman’s first marathon, her mother explained, but she’s already signed up for an Iron Man race in Lake Placid next summer.

Nearby, Jamin Chen and his friends aimed their cameras down the Parkway as another of the corrals of runners set off across the starting line. They were able to spot Joshua Chen, whom they had flown in from San Francisco to support.

“We’re so proud of him, we wanted to come no matter what,” Chen said. “We just had to pack some warm clothes, that’s all. It’s definitely worth it.”