If some of the thousands of runners participating in this year’s Philadelphia Marathon weekend come down with cases of cold feet, that’s understandable.

The region hasn’t experienced weather this chilly since March, and the race-time temperature for Sunday’s 26.2-mile adventure event might make a run at the lowest since the marathon become an official city event in 1994.

Winds also could become a factor Sunday, with steady 10-to-15 mph breezes from the west during the race, possibly gusting past 20 mph. But Amanda Lee, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly, said the strongest gusts should hold off until midday.

» READ MORE: What you need to know about the Philly marathon weekend

It almost certainly will be dry: The precipitation probability tops out at 1%. And at least it’s not snowbound Buffalo.

The weather service was calling for a 7 a.m. Sunday temperature of 28 degrees in Center City; the lowest race-time official reading, 27 degrees, occurred in 2008, back when the marathon and half-marathon were run on the same day.

Since 2016, the 13.1-mile race has been held on marathon eve, and this year it will also be a toe-chiller, with forecast temperatures similar to Sunday’s, although with negligible winds.

Planners are “adding extra heating/warming tents” at the starting area, said marathon spokesperson Jennifer Sherlock. Otherwise, they’re advising spectators to dress warmly.

» READ MORE: COVID had a chilling effect on Philly runners, but they're back at it

For the Philly Runners club’s Seth Weiss, who will be participating in Saturday’s half-marathon, a morning chill beats the heat. But upper 20s?

“It’s definitely on the cold side even for me,” he said. “I’d like it about 10 degrees warmer.”

Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday might not get above freezing during the races.

For those who plan to hang around after the races, readings will struggle to crack 40 during the day Saturday. And on Sunday, windchills will be in the 20s.

For an encore, Monday is expected to be the coldest morning yet, with lows in the mid-20s. Temperatures are due to moderate Tuesday and Wednesday, with excellent travel conditions and afternoon highs of 50 degrees or better.

» READ MORE: Forecasters see a mild winter for Philly

Another cooldown is due Thursday, and the government’s Climate Prediction Center has the odds favoring below-normal temperatures through Dec. 1.

If you’re looking for snow, you would fare way better in the Buffalo area, where the lake-effect flakes are expected to continue into Saturday night, with some places getting up to four feet before the siege ends.