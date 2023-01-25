Philly State Sen. Vincent Hughes says he won’t run for mayor

Philadelphia State Sen. Vincent Hughes said Wednesday that he won’t run for mayor, and instead intends to advocate for the city from his current post in Harrisburg.

In a video posted to his Instagram, Hughes stood on the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps and said “people from all over the city of Philadelphia have come to [him] with their concerns.” Some, he said, asked Hughes to join the sprawling field of Democrats vying for the mayor’s office ahead of May’s primary election.

But he said he can fight for new investments in schools, public safety, and affordable housing from the state capital.

“That’s why I’m gonna stay there,” he said, “and continue the fight that I’ve been fighting for so long as we’re in this unprecedented moment.”

The announcement is undoubtedly a relief to the crowded field of nine other Democrats running for mayor, as Hughes could have been a formidable candidate with strong name recognition. He has served in Harrisburg for more than 30 years and is the minority chair of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee, which exercises enormous sway over government spending.

» READ MORE: Who is running for Philadelphia mayor in 2023?

Advertisement

He’s been a mainstay in Philadelphia political circles for decades, and has strong relationships with other elected officials and labor unions. And, Hughes would have brought some star power to the race: He’s married to Emmy winning-actor Sheryl Lee Ralph of the hit Philadelphia-based TV show Abbott Elementary.

Hughes appeared to be considering joining the race late last year. Sources said he paid for a poll that circulated in December, aiming to gauge voter interest in a potential mayoral run.

But with Hughes making his intentions clear — a week after former Mayor Michael Nutter shut down rumors that he was considering entering the race — the field of candidates appears to be set.

The contenders include former Council members Derek Green, Maria Quiñones Sánchez, Cherelle Parker, Allan Domb, and Helen Gym, as well as former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart, grocer Jeff Brown, State Rep. Amen Brown, and former Judge James DeLeon. Ex-Lt. Gov Mike Stack is also exploring a run. Councilmember David Oh is expected to vie for the Republican nomination.