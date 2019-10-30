As a member of the geek community, I questioned the Latin presence in geek culture in the U.S. when working for other conventions... Latin America has always been a creator for the community, but has been somewhat absorbed into different social groups: African-American, LGBTQ+, and others. I started to do research, found that others also were asking the same questions, with most comic book conventions for Latinos happening on the West Coast of the country. So, I went to social media to find convention goers, writers, creators and ask if they felt enthusiasm in having our own geek Latinx space. We started to move forward with the convention a year before the first expo of August 2016.