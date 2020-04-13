The city has already repurposed one major road, MLK Drive in West Fairmount Park, to relieve crowding on the Schuylkill trail. Philadelphia was one of the first cities to recognize the need to provide more options for recreation while people are under lockdown for the coronavirus. But now the Drive is in danger of becoming overcrowded. Meanwhile, other U.S. cities have gone further, banning traffic from a variety of key streets to create more elbow room for their residents.