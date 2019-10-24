They found a net of correctional control that has grown unchecked in Pennsylvania because of unusual state laws that set few limits on probation or parole. They found a courthouse culture in which judges, working without guidelines, impose wildly different versions of justice — some extending probation for each new crime, others sending low-level offenders to state prison for years on end. And they met people who’d lost their housing, lost jobs, and missed out on educational opportunities because of the rules of probation.