Severe storm, flood watches in effect as heavy rains start to rock the region

The National Weather Service has issued flood and severe thunderstorm watches for the Philadelphia region Sunday, cautioning that multiple rounds of heavy downpours are expected as some areas west of the city are already under water.

Flooding is possible through midnight as water continues to rise in creeks, rivers and streams in parts of Delaware, Philadelphia, Montgomery and Bucks counties in Pennsylvania, and Salem, Gloucester, Camden and Burlington counties in New Jersey.

Severe thunderstorms are possible through 6 p.m.., according to the watch, which means the atmosphere is primed for lots of precipitation. Several rounds of flooding rain are possible in some areas.

By early afternoon, submerged vehicles were being reported in the Montgomery County communities of Upper Merion and Conshohocken, where live wires had also fallen. PECO has been called to the scene.

Matt Brudy, a metrologist at the weather service’s Mount Holly office, said the strong storms are the result of a system that stretches from North Carolina through New England — but with what looks like the heaviest rain targeting the Philadelphia area.

Days of high humidity and high temperatures have left the atmosphere in the region like a soaked towel just waiting to be wrung out.

“We have a stationary boundary across parts of eastern PA,” Brudy said. “We’re getting a big push of moisture. And the slow movement is leading to training storms and winds over the same area for prolonged periods of time.”

That comes as some areas have already gotten walloped in recent days, he added.

“It is really going to really exacerbate the flash flooding,” he said.

As of Sunday afternoon, the system appears strongest just west of the I-95 corridor, but Brudy said there could be severe storms stretching down into Delaware and Maryland, and into South Jersey.

“We do expect slowly that it’s going to creep over into the corridor later on,” he said.

It’s likely some summer events will be affected. For example, a concert for members of Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, featuring Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys, has been canceled. The gardens, however, will remain open until 10 p.m. and feature the Illuminated Fountain Performance Country Roads at 9 p.m.

The forecast calls for continued showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, with some severe, packing damaging winds and soaking rains with a high near 83. In some areas, rain amounts will total from half an inch to an inch, but other areas could see much more.

There could be a break after midnight, with winds and rain calming. But the atmosphere looks to remain unsettled with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Monday, with more possible until late evening.

The best chance of a break comes Tuesday, with sunny skies and a high near 89.