The Phillies will have a bit of history in their sights when they take on the lowly Cincinnati Reds tonight — the franchise’s 10,000th win.

The Phillies enter tonight with 9,999 wins dating back to the franchise’s formation as the Philadelphia Quakers back in 1883. They will be the ninth MLB team to eclipse the 10,000 win mark, with the San Francisco Giants topping the list with 11,359 wins, according to Baseball Reference.

Unfortunately, the Phillies also hold the dubious title of the first MLB team to reach 10,000 loses, an achievement they secured in July 2007. They remain the only team with over 11,000 loses and will become the only franchise with 10,000 wins with less than a .500 record. They’ll also be the last team formed in the 19th century to reach that mark.

The Phillies also have the fewest playoff appearances of any of the teams to notch 10,000 wins – 14 – though if the season ended today they would land the second wild card spot. The last time the Phillies made it to the postseason was 2011, when the lost the NL Divisional Series to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Here’s what the numbers look like entering Tuesday:

Team Wins Loses Pct. From San Francisco Giants 11,369 9,830 .536 1883 Los Angeles Dodgers 11,203 9,925 .530 1884 Chicago Cubs 11,134 10,588 .513 1876 St. Louis Cardinals 11,101 10,214 .521 1882 Atlanta Braves 10,891 10,803 .502 1876 Cincinnati Reds 10,758 10,570 .504 1882 Pittsburgh Pirates 10,670 10,617 .501 1882 New York Yankes 10,575 7,981 .570 1903 Philadelphia Phillies 9,999 11,163 .472 1883

Taking the mound tonight for the Phillies will be Kyle Gibson, who hasn’t allowed more than two earned runs in five of his last six starts. Overall, he’s 7-5 on the season with a 4.29 ERA.

Tonight’s game airs on NBC Sports Philadelphia at 6:40 p.m., with Tom McCarthy and Ben Davis on the call. You can also hear it on 94.1 WIP.