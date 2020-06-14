But, since then, the protests around the country, and the conflicts that have ensued, have quickly made for some of the most thoroughly documented incidences of alleged police violence in history. And amateur archivists are undertaking a massive effort to catalog each and every angle — images meant to stir outrage and demand reform. Together, these images are raising the nation’s consciousness of a long-standing problem in American policing that, despite many previous rounds of protest, had not fully been acknowledged.