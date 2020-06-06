View this post on Instagram

Ok here it is. The video everyone wanted to see. During this time there have been a lot of instances of excessive force used by police. This particular conversation is not about race. This particular conversation is about the complacency we have with policing in this country. The police are enforcers of law and protectors of the people. At some point they became the subject of mass scrutiny and even hatred. How can we help heal the divide? First of all accepting there is a huge problem with policing as an institution. As a cop your actions reverberate throughout the country. You need to be better than what we expect you to be, you need to make yourself the best possible member of our community. This officer, Joseph Bologna of the Philadelphia police department, put himself, his colleagues, and a crowd of peaceful protesters in danger because of his inability to deescalate the situation. Regardless of his right to arrest and use force against this girl, his actions were beyond inappropriate for the situation. We need to focus on making sure good police officers get the training they deserve and the people get the police they deserve. I hate to see a situation that could have easily turned into a learning experience for the girl, protestors, and the officer to help mend ties between the law enforcement community and protesters turned into an arrest and a physical altercation. There was no need for that and situations like these happen all too often. We need support in this movement, not another enemy. We need to work together to heal this divide and effect positive change. PLEASE watch my video review on the matter. If you’re able to get in touch with the officer I would love to have a public conversation with him to discuss his side of the matter. If you can send this over to him and start the conversation we can begin the process of change! Let me know what you think about the video and what we can do to bring an end to the violence and fix a broken system. • • • #blm #blacklivesmatter #blacklivesmatterphilly #blacklivesmatternyc #peacefulprotest #policebrutality #excessiveforce #saytheirnames #georgefloyd #justiceforgeorgefloyd #justiceforahmaud