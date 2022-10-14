The Philadelphia Police Department reassigned the captain of one of the city’s busiest and most violent districts on Friday, hours after The Inquirer published an investigation revealing that he was often absent and that the district was in disarray.

Capt. Nashid Akil, who the department acknowledged is the subject of “at least one internal investigation,” was abruptly relieved of command of North Philadelphia’s 22nd District, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw has tapped Capt. Michael Goodson, who has been detailed to the department’s court liaison office, to lead the 22nd District and its roughly 300 police and civilian personnel. Akil was reassigned to the radio room, which handles police dispatch, the sources said. The change is effective Monday.

Akil did not immediately return a call on Friday afternoon. A department spokesperson also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The shake-up comes after civic leaders in the district, which stretches from Sharswood through Strawberry Mansion, had lamented a breakdown in police-community relations. Officers there had described a chaotic and even violent workplace. Basic functions, such as holding Police Service Area meetings, had been abandoned for years, The Inquirer’s investigation found.

Akil disputed claims that he was absent from work. He said he’s committed to the job, and in line for a promotion to Inspector. In response to Inquirer reporters’ findings that his city-issued car often remained at home during scheduled work hours while his designated parking spot sat empty, he said that he sometimes drives his personal car to work and parks on the street.

