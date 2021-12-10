The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a report that stickers mocking President Joe Biden with crude language had been pasted onto one of its squad cars.

A police spokesperson said Thursday night that the department has the car, which was seen with stickers reading “F— Biden” and “Let’s Go Brandon,” a phrase that has become popular among conservatives as a coded insult for the phrase, “F— Joe Biden.”

A photo of the vehicle was posted Thursday on Twitter, where it gained some notice.

“It is unknown at this time who placed those items on the vehicle,” said the spokesperson, Miguel Torres.

Arielle Klagsbrun said she spotted the vehicle Thursday in South Philadelphia. She was pulling out of Snyder Plaza when she noticed the stickers on the police car in front of her.

“I was pretty surprised,” she said in an interview. “We know obviously there’s a lot of forces within the police who tend to wear their politics on their sleeve ... [but] I was surprised the Police Department would allow anyone to put their personal political views on a vehicle funded by taxpayers.”

Klagsbrun, who lives in the city, snapped a photo of the vehicle and posted on Twitter: “so @PhillyPolice cars are allowed to have f--- joe biden stickers now?” She tagged Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, Mayor Jim Kenney, and District Attorney Larry Krasner in the message, which was retweeted more than 100 times.

The Police Department responded on Twitter and said it was “aware of the contents of this image and an investigation into this incident is underway.”

Torres said Thursday night that the South Detectives Division was handling the investigation.