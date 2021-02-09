The city has proposed its own contract changes, including a push to require residency in the city; rules limiting back pay or reinstatement for officers who are fired or disciplined; and a new performance management system. One notable change would bar arbitrators from overturning discipline for “proven” misconduct. Another would permit the department to freely transfer anyone who can no longer fulfill police duties, or demote them to a civilian post. And still another would let the department unilaterally set procedures for the board that handles police discipline.