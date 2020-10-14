The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 has sued the city, contending that a new ordinance requiring a public hearing on proposed police department contracts violates officers’ collective bargaining rights.
“This is an attempt by City Council to once again demonize and target hardworking Philadelphia police officers and FOP leadership,” FOP Lodge 5 President John McNesby said in a statement.
The lawsuit seeks to block the measure enacted last month that requires public hearings on police contract proposals. The police union, which represents about 6,500 members, also argues state law governs disciplinary and arbitration procedures for police officers.
The lawsuit says the city ordinance is preempted by a 1968 state law, which establishes a detailed procedure for collective bargaining between police unions and public employers. The city law also violates the city’s Home Rule Act and the Pennsylvania Constitution, the lawsuit argues.
“Any attempt by the City to alter this process, which has remained consistent for over fifty years … is contrary to” state law, the suit says.
The lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court by attorneys Ralph Teti, Richard Poulson, John Bielski, and William Campbell IV of the Center City firm Willig, Williams and Davidson, notes that the city ordinance only applies to labor agreements between the city and police, and does not apply to any other union.
Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson in June introduced the bill requiring public comment in Council hearings on the city’s initial contract proposals for police. The law doesn’t allow for public input on final approval of a contract.
The bill was part of a package of police reform measures introduced in Council in the aftermath of the May 25 killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer and ensuing protests calling for greater police accountability.
Many of the policy areas in which protesters have sought reforms are governed by the police union contract, including the disciplinary arbitration process that has allowed scores of Philadelphia officers in recent years to have their sanctions for inappropriate behavior reduced or reversed.
Also last month, Philadelphia City Council approved a prohibition on police using choke holds or kneeling on a person’s neck.
In addition, voters are being asked to decide whether the city’s Home Rule Charter should be amended to create a civilian oversight commission on police conduct and whether to call on the Police Department to end “unconstitutional stop-and-frisk” tactics.