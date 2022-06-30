A Philadelphia woman who was struck by a police officer driving a patrol car Tuesday died that same day, police said.

At 9:10 a.m. Tuesday, a Philadelphia police officer driving a patrol car hit the woman near Ninth and South Streets, police said. The officer was driving east on South Street and hit the pedestrian when making a left turn onto South 9th Street, police said.

The woman, who was later identified as Suzanne M. Shepherd, 69, suffered multiple injuries and was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. She was pronounced dead just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police did not release the name of the officer, saying that the department does not identify drivers of a striking vehicle unless they flee the scene or are arrested. The officer was placed on 30 days of non-driving status, police said.

Police did not release further details about what happened.