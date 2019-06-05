But Phoenix City Council member Sal DiCiccio defended the police, who he said are frequently targets of distasteful language. “[T]o smear our entire department for the words — not actions, words — of a handful of officers is, at best, disingenuous, and is truly insulting to the literally thousands of men and women who put their lives on the line for us every single day and do so with honor,” said DiCiccio, ABC-15 reported.