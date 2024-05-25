Philadelphia police officers have fatally shot 5 dogs since the start of 2024, just as many as they did all last year

Philadelphia police have released information about two more fatal dog shootings this month by officers in a year that has seen an especially marked uptick in such incidents.

Philly cops have fatally shot four dogs in May, and five in total since the start of 2024. That’s just as many as the did in all of 2023, according to a new Axios report.

In all the incidents, according to police, the dogs were either attacking other dogs or people. In both recent shootings, humans were also wounded, including an owner struck by a bullet fragment, and a police sergeant bitten by a pit bull that had killed a smaller dog.

Around 4 a.m. Thursday, a 67-year-old man was walking his black Pomeranian in front of his home on the 1600 block of Dover Street in South Philadelphia when a stray pit bull attacked the dog. The pit bull then bit a responding police sergeant in the arm, before the sergeant and another officer shot the dog twice, killing it, police said in a report issued Friday night.

The Pomeranian — who was nearly 6 years old and named Belinda, according to a FOX29 report — died at the scene from the attack.

The sergeant, who was not identified by police, was treated at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for bite wounds and abrasions and released. Both officers were placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an investigation by Internal Affairs and the Officer-Involved Shooting Investigations unit. The officers’ body-worn cameras captured the incident, police said.

On May 15, a Philadelphia police officer shot and killed another pit bull to break up an attack on a smaller dog and, in the process, also wounded an owner of one of the animals, police said in a separate report Friday.

Brian Keenan — who was identified by police as 30 and a 7-year veteran of the force — was one of multiple officers from the 39th District in North Philadelphia called to break up a dog fight around noon, police said.

Keenan fired his weapon multiple times, killing the pit bull, the police report said. A bullet fragment ricocheted and struck the left arm of one of the dog owners, a 66 year-old-man, police said. He declined medical attention at the scene, according to police. It is unclear which owner was wounded.

The smaller dog died from injuries sustained during the attack, police said.

Keenan’s body-worn camera also captured the incident, police said, and he has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of investigations.

Earlier in May, an off-duty officer shot two dogs that attacked a woman in Kingsessing while on a walk. One of the dogs had to be euthanized, while the woman, 52, was hospitalized with arm, leg, and head injuries. In that incident, the officer discharged his service weapon up to seven times, police said.

And another police officer shot and killed a Cane Corso that attacked a man, 53, alongside four other pit bulls in Mantua, also in May. The man was taken to the hospital with bite wounds all over his body.

Philadelphia police officers are prohibited from shooting at a dog or other animal, according to department policy, “except to protect themselves or another person from physical injury and there is no other reasonable means to eliminate the threat.”