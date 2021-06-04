A Philadelphia judge on Friday overturned a 2015 murder conviction after prosecutors said they believe the lead detective — who has since been charged with raping and sexually assaulting male witnesses during his time on the force — built a questionable case while also attempting to groom potential witnesses as sexual targets.

The District Attorney’s Office said in court documents that it no longer believes the defendant, Arkel Garcia, is guilty of killing Christian Massey, a 21-year-old man with special needs who was shot dead in Overbrook in 2013 over a pair of headphones.

Instead, prosecutors wrote, they believe ex-Det. Philip Nordo obtained a false and error-filled confession from Garcia — the main piece of evidence supporting an otherwise weak case — as he simultaneously tried to pursue sexual relationships with two men he interviewed as part of the investigation.

“Nordo had ulterior motives during this investigation that had nothing to do with solving this murder,” Assistant District Michael Garmisa said in court Friday.

In court documents, prosecutors cited emails and recorded phone calls between Nordo and his targets, saying he used coded language to discuss sex, reward money, and a pornography business he claimed to have access to. One email, prosecutors said, suggests Nordo may also have tried to “sexually exploit” Garcia.

In agreeing to throw out the murder conviction against Garcia, Common Pleas Court Judge Tracy Brandeis-Roman called the case “tragic” for Massey and his relatives — who lost whatever sense of closure they may have had — and for Garcia, who was imprisoned for seven years for a crime prosecutors now say he didn’t commit.

“It’s just all around tragic, unthinkable, and causes one to shudder,” Brandeis-Roman said.

Garcia will remain in prison because of a separate conviction for aggravated assault, which occurred when he fought with a sheriff and tried to grab the officer’s gun in the courthouse after being found guilty in Massey’s murder.

Garcia did not speak during Friday’s proceeding, which was also streamed on Zoom.

Several of Massey’s relatives attended the hearing, but none commented to the judge. Attempts to reach them afterward were unsuccessful.

Nordo, through his attorneys, has consistently denied allegations of rape and sexual assault since he was charged in 2019. His lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday.

His trial is still months away, but District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office has been moving swiftly to undo cases prosecutors believe were marred by his misconduct. Friday’s decision marked at least the sixth time in three years that a murder case that Nordo helped build has collapsed — and the second time in two weeks.

On May 25, Common Pleas Court Judge Lillian Ransom agreed to vacate Ronald Thomas’ conviction for the 2010 fatal shooting of Anwar Ashmore after prosecutors said Nordo’s misconduct had not been sufficiently disclosed before either of Thomas’ two trials, in 2013 and 2018.

The secret grand jury investigation into Nordo was not made public until 2019, but the DA’s Office nonetheless said that former prosecutors “had actual knowledge of some of Nordo’s prior acts of misconduct” that should have been disclosed to Thomas’ defense attorneys.

“Had either jury known about even a fraction of Nordo’s misconduct and/or issues regarding his credibility,” Krasner’s office wrote, “there is a reasonable probability that the jury would have reached a different verdict.”

Still, the DA’s Office has not yet agreed to drop the charges against Thomas, who remains jailed while awaiting a potential third trial.

Thomas’ lawyer, Jerome Brown, is representing several other clients in appeals featuring allegations of misconduct against Nordo.

Brandeis-Roman, the judge who overturned Friday’s case, called it a “lose-lose situation for everyone,” but said: “Things have to be made right as much as possible.”

“We only hope that everybody can find some peace in their hearts and start to heal,” she said.