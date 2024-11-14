Philly police ID officers involved in fatal shooting of alleged gunman in domestic disturbance, carjacking Sunday night

Philadelphia police have identified three officers who they say were involved in the fatal shooting of a 47-year-old man Sunday night in West Philadelphia, though authorities still are uncertain who fired the shot or shots that killed Jonathan Corbin.

All three officers are from the 18th District. They are Sgt. Jacob Rodgers, 34, a 10-year veteran; Officer Philip Lattanzio, 29, a six-year veteran; and Officer Nicolas Verrecchio, 25, who has been with the department two years, police said in a statement issued Thursday.

Advertisement

They have been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of investigations by the department’s Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Unit, Internal Affairs Bureau and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.

Corbin was pronounced dead at 6:47 p.m. Sunday at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, about 45 minutes after police were first called to the 5400 block of Chancellor Street for a reported domestic disturbance. There a woman believed to be Corbin’s girlfriend told police he had fired a gun inside the home.

A neighbor told police he heard gunshots and when he went outside saw Corbin inside a friend’s pickup truck. Corbin pointed a gun at the witness and the truck’s owner and unsuccessfully attempted to fire it, police said.

When officers arrived, Corbin pointed the gun at them, prompting Verrecchio to fire his service weapon, police said. It is not known if Corbin, who then fled in the truck, had been shot, police said.

Police pursued him on a two-mile chase that ended on the 5200 block of Woodland Avenue, where Corbin stopped the truck, jumped out and with Rodgers and Lattanzio close behind, ran to a nearby lot, police said. The officers saw Corbin was armed and “during the confrontation” both fired their guns, according to police.

Corbin was taken to Penn Presbyterian, where he died. A Taurus 9mm was recovered, police said, providing no other details pending further investigation, including whether Corbin had been hit at both shooting scenes.

Earlier this week, The Inquirer reported that security footage from a nearby bodega appears to show a man running into the lot with three officers right behind him. A second after running into the lot, with his back to the officers, the man falls to the ground. The three officers are seen close behind with their guns drawn.

Staff writer Rodrigo Torrejón contributed to this article.