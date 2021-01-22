Komorowski, 51, was arrested in July after his vehicle allegedly struck two parked cars in North Philadelphia. He was allegedly intoxicated at the time, with his pants unzipped and belt undone, and told the responding officer: “I will f — you over and end your career. … I’ll find you. … Go get a gun … you piece of s—,” according to the police report. He was charged with DUI and making terroristic threats and is awaiting his preliminary hearing.