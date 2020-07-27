SERPICO NEWS RIGHT IN YOUR FACE. YOU REMEMBER THIS PHILLY HOMICIDE DETECTIVE JOHN KOMOROWSKI WHO GOT TKO AFTER BEING CAUGHT ON VIDEO GETTING A BLOWJOB IN NORTH PHILLY ON DUTY WELL FOLKS NOW HE’S LOST HIS OFF DUTY WEAPON. Homicide detective John Komorowski just can’t seem to get his shit together now while out on sick leave this homicide detective states he lose his personal gun in the street. The rumors are maybe a hooker in north philly has his off duty gun and If that’s true it’s not that hard to figure out how she got it. After all this homicide detective loves his hookers in Kensington so much that he got knocked out over it and sent to the hospital with a broken rid and Punctured long. Thanks to Captain Jack Ryan for trying to cover up this corrupt cops actions this homicide detective still gets a paycheck and has a job. But now his loaded gun is on the streets of Philadelphia.