Philly police officer shot in the hand during standoff was struck by ‘friendly fire,’ officials say

A Philadelphia police officer was shot in the hand by another officer last week during a fatal standoff in Kensington, officials said Monday. They also identified the man who police fatally shot as Dimitri Klimov.

The standoff occurred around 7:30 p.m. on May 31, when officers responded to gunshots on the 2800 block of Ruth Street. According to a news release from the Philadelphia Police, Officer Thomas Ditro and his partner were in full uniform inside their marked car when they heard gunshots and saw people running. On the corner of Ruth Street and Hart Lane, they met up with Sgt. Michael Spicer.

Together, at the home on Ruth Street, the officers found Klimov with a gun in a crawl space and struggled to get him to exit the area.

According to police, witnesses say Klimov was arguing with other men before he went inside the house, retrieved his gun, and returned outside to fire two shots before retreating to the crawl space.

Police say a total of four officers — including Spicer, Ditro, Officer Tyler Cespedes, and the unnamed officer who was later shot in the hand — yelled for Klimov to show his hands and told him to drop a rock that police said he was holding. After several minutes of refusing, police said the unnamed officer drew his Taser and pointed it at Klimov. Klimov grabbed it and the Taser was deployed, police said.

It was unclear Monday if an officer or Klimov triggered the Taser, or what immediately happened next. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the day after the shooting that the Taser “was not effective.”

While Klimov was in the crawl space, Ditro told the others that Klimov had a gun, police said. Three officers — Ditro, Cespedes and Spicer — fired at Klimov, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the fourth unnamed officer stumbled to the ground and shouted that he was shot in the right hand. The unnamed officer, a 27-year-old who has been with the Philadelphia Police Department for one year, was hospitalized in stable condition and later released. Shortly after the shooting, Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters the officer was “in good spirits.”

Police said Monday evening that preliminary evidence indicates that the shot to the unnamed officer’s hand was a result of “friendly fire,” and not a shot from Klimov.

The three officers who fired their guns have all been placed on administrative duty while the police department conducts an investigation into the shooting, officials said. Spicer has been with the department for 28 years, Cespedes for 3 years, and Ditro has been on the force for 10 months, police said.