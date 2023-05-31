Police officer shot in Kensington; suspect reported dead

A police officer was shot in the hand in Kensington Wednesday evening, according to reports.

The suspected shooter is dead, sources at the scene told The Inquirer.

The officer was reported shot on the 2800 block of Ruth Street around 7:30 p.m. and transported to Temple University Hospital. Chief Inspector Scott Small said the officer, who was shot in the hand, was “in good spirits.”

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw is at the hospital, sources said.

No further details were available from the Police Department.

This is a developing story and will be updated.