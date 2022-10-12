Three Philadelphia police officers were shot while serving an arrest warrant in North Philadelphia, according to multiple reports.

A civilian shot during the incident was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead Wednesday morning, according to KYW Newsradio. Police have not released any details about the victim, and it’s unclear if the person was a suspect or a bystander.

The shooting happened around the 800 block of North 10th Street in the West Poplar neighborhood around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to 6abc. The officers were taken to Jefferson Hospital and were in stable condition.

6abc obtained audio of one of the injured officers calling in after being shot during the incident.

“We got two SWAT officers shot. We are en route to Jefferson Hospital,” the unidentified officer said. “Let them know, I’m shot in the hip. My partner is shot in the leg.”

News helicopters captured a heavy police presence, and at least one adult male was taken away in handcuffs. Police were also seen bringing children out of one of the homes.

Police have not offered any updates on the incident, and did not respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.