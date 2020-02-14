Philadelphia Police are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man while in custody Wednesday, Feb. 12. The man apparently had experienced a drug overdose in the parking lot of this Rite Aid at 4600 N. Broad St. in Logan (photographed Thursday night) and was given naloxone by a pharmacist before officers arrived, police said. He became agitated and, while struggling with officers who tried to handcuff him, was struck in the face and head with a closed fist, police said. He died on the way to a hospital.