A teenager and two others were shot and critically wounded in an incident in the city’s Tioga-Nicetown section late Saturday afternoon, police said.
One of the victims, a 17-year-old, was shot four times in the back and once in the arm about 4:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Tioga Street, police said.
A 20-year-old suffered three gunshot wounds, and a man, described at being in his mid-20s to late 30s, suffered multiple wounds to the torso, police said.
All three were taken to Temple University Hospital, where the 20-year-old was listed in critical but stable condition, and other two, in critical.
Police, who said they had made no arrests, did not release the names of the victims.