The group empowered with assessing the appropriateness of shootings and other uses of force by Philadelphia Police has not met in nearly a year — violating department directive and raising concerns by the Police Advisory Commission, which wrote to Commissioner Danielle Outlaw in September urging an immediate response.
The Police Advisory Commission, the city’s civilian oversight board, wrote to urge that Use of Force Review Board (UFRB) resume meeting on a regular schedule. At the same time, it raised alarms that the board may be in danger of being phased out.
“Currently the convening of this board is the only opportunity for civilian input into the discharge of firearms, the most serious action a police officer can take. Eliminating the UFRB would also eliminate civilian input and transparency into these cases,” wrote Hans Menos, then the executive director of the advisory commission.
The most recent scheduled hearing, Dec. 3, 2019, was canceled and never rescheduled, Menos said, noting that as many as 25 shootings are awaiting review. And a public database of UFRB outcomes has not been updated in years, leaving cases dating back to 2016 listed as “pending.”
He also lamented that the advisory commission received only a few days — or even a few hours — of notice before hearings, leaving them unable to prepare. “This pattern continued through 2019 where the PAC was delivered a packet of 11 cases on 11/27/19 (the day before Thanksgiving) which were set to be reviewed at UFRB on Dec. 3, 2019,” he wrote.
In a response, dated Nov. 10, Outlaw’s legal advisor Francis Healy said the department agreed that regular hearings were necessary. He said the pandemic was partly to blame for the delay. He also cited the decline in police shootings in Philadelphia in recent years, explaining that the department was waiting until “there was a sufficient number of shooting cases to warrant convening a hearing.”
He did not specify how many police shootings would be necessary to warrant a hearing, but said the department would aim to meet at least quarterly, as its directive requires.
The Police Advisory Commission also urged the department to begin including shootings of dogs in its officer-involved shooting database — a demand previous department leadership had rejected. Healy said the department now agrees, and will do so going forward. He also said the department would consider a recommendation to expand the role of civilian oversight on the board.
Previously, acting Commissioner Christine Coulter had suggested that the Use of Force Review Board might be dissolved entirely, absorbed into other department review boards. Healy’s response suggested the UFRB will remain intact for now. He wrote, “We respect and value the process.”