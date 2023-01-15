Phila. police tase suspect after chase and crash

A suspect who allegedly crashed into a Philadelphia police patrol car Saturday night was tased and arrested after a brief struggle.

According to Philadelphia police, officers assigned to the 12th District observed a black Ford Taurus, traveling eastbound on Kingsessing Ave., disregard a red traffic signal at approximately 7:04 pm. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, police said the driver fled, then crashed into another Philadelphia police patrol car on Kingsessing.

Police said the driver of the Taurus exited the vehicle, disobeyed verbal commands and began to arrest when officers attempted to arrest him. One officer, according to the police, was punched in the head.

The 21-year-old suspect, who had not been identified as of Sunday afternoon, was tased twice and ultimately placed in custody.

The suspect was transported to Mercy Hospital for medical treatment while an officer who was in the patrol car that was struck was treated at Penn Presbyterian Hospital for pain in his right thumb. Police said charges against the suspect were pending as of Sunday afternoon.