The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office is investigating if two former city detectives coerced suspects into confessing to murders they didn’t commit by using threats, hollow promises, or physical or psychological abuse, prosecutors disclosed Tuesday.
In newly filed court documents, prosecutors say they believe the now-retired detectives — Martin Devlin and Paul Worrell — relied on such ”coercive tactics” to get false confessions or statements in at least two murder cases in the 1990s, one of which has already been overturned.
Prosecutors said that addition to reviewing whether the detectives employed those tactics in other cases, they also were trying to determine if Devlin and Worrell lied while testifying during trials. The motion did not disclose how many potential cases would be reviewed or could be impacted.
Neither Devlin nor Worrell could be reached for immediate comment Tuesday.
The revelations emerged in a motion the DA’s Office filed, which recommended the release and exoneration of Willie Veasy, a North Philadelphia man who has proclaimed his innocence since being found guilty of murder in 1993. His conviction stemmed in part from an alleged confession Veasy gave to cops including Devlin and Worrell.
Patricia Cummings, supervisor of the DA’s Conviction Integrity Unit, wrote that prosecutors now believe Veasy’s statement was coerced, and that Veasy — who has been imprisoned for 27 years — is “likely innocent” of fatally shooting John Lewis on a street corner in 1992.
The exoneration would be the 10th brought to light since District Attorney Larry Krasner since he took office last year. In many of the cases, prosecutors have conceded that their predecessors failed to turn over evidence that might have helped prove the defendants’ innocence.
Common Pleas Court Leon W. Tucker, who said he received the documents in Veasy’s case Tuesday morning, said he would need until next week to review them and determine the verdict should be overturned.
Veasy has always proclaimed his innocence. During his trial, he presented records and witnesses saying he had been working at a restaurant in Jenkintown at the time of the murder.
Krasner, sworn into office last year on a pledge to curb mass incarceration, has long been vocal about what he dubbed had been a “win-at-any-cost culture” by city prosecutors over the years. After he assumed office, he expanded the Conviction Integrity Unit, hired Cummings and broadened its ambitions.
Veasy’s defense attorneys — Jim Figorski, Nilam Sangvhi of the Pennsylvania Innocence Project, and Marissa Bluestine, the project’s former executive director — have argued during their appeal that Devlin and Worrell had a “pattern and practice” of eliciting false confessions, but that it was unknown to Veasy’s trial attorneys back in 1993.
They pointed to several examples to buttress their claims, including the case against Anthony Wright, who was convicted that same year of raping and murdering his elderly Nicetown neighbor in part because he gave an alleged confession to detectives including Devlin.
Wright was exonerated in 2016 after DNA evidence discovered after trial implicated a different suspect. He consistently maintained he was physically coerced into signing the confession, accusations the police in the case, including Devlin, have denied.
Wright later sued the city, and thousands of pages of records were turned over to his defense lawyers during litigation. Some of those documents have proven useful to lawyers for other men who were convicted for murder around the same time.
Veasy’s lawyers called Wright’s case “the key, the Rosetta Stone, to interpreting Mr. Veasy’s false confession," in part because of it helped unearth documents that they say helped Veasy’s appeal.
The crime in question was a shooting on the 700 block of West Russell Street on Jan. 24, 1992. A man named Efrain Gonzalez was wounded; Lewis later died from his injuries.
According to Veasy’s latest appeal filing, police arrested him nearly six months after the crime after a witness, Denise Mitchell, picked him from a photo array, saying she knew him as “Pee Wee” and saw him participate in the killing.
Mitchell told police she watched the episode through her second-floor bedroom window, records show. She said that Veasy and another man, whom she knew as “Guy,” got out of a car carrying two other people and approached Gonzalez before shots were fired.
After Veasy was taken into the homicide unit, his appeal filing says, he was interrogated by detectives, including Worrell and Devlin, and ultimately signed a confession.
Veasy’s lawyers have argued that the document was signed under duress and contained assertions inconsistent with other witness testimony, including the type of gun used in the murder, the number of people at the scene, and the color of a car spotted at the scene.
Until Tuesday, prosecutors had not publicly supported Veasy’s innocence claims.
If Tucker, the judge, agrees to vacate Veasy’s conviction, the 54-year-old could be released from prison as soon as next week.
This is a developing story that will be updated.