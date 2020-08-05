Hire an electrician to install a transfer switch, a heavy-duty cable that connects the generator to your circuit panel. This allows you to power devices without the use of extension cords, and minimizes the likelihood of your electronics frying. It also enhances safety. A properly installed transfer switch decreases risk of electrical shock, power overloading, and fires. It also keeps others safe. Plugging the generator straight into a wall outlet is known as “backfeeding,” which, according to OSHA, can energize wiring systems across great distances and put utility workers, your neighbors, and your household at risk of electrocution.