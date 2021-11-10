Former Philadelphia priest Robert Brennan on Wednesday admitted he lied to FBI agents during an investigation into sexual abuse by clergy members, bringing a long-awaited measure of justice to relatives of a now-deceased Northeast Philadelphia man who said he’d been abused by Brennan in grade school two decades ago.

Brennan, 83, displayed little emotion while pleading guilty to four counts of making false statements. And he declined to comment while leaving the courthouse.

For relatives of Sean McIlmail, however, the plea was an important moment — a day in which they felt Brennan was finally held responsible for some of his actions.

“This is a significant day,” said his mother, Debbie McIlmail.

His brother, Michael P. McIlmail said: “It’s giving some type of closure.”

Sean McIlmail had accused Brennan of raping and molesting him from 1998 to 2001 at Resurrection of Our Lord Parish in Rhawnhurst. The abuse allegedly started when McIlmail was 11, and took place in the church vestry, in Brennan’s rectory bedroom, in a parish storage area, and in a movie theater.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office filed rape charges against Brennan in 2013, after McIlmail detailed the allegations to police.

But prosecutors were forced to drop the case shortly afterward, when McIlmail died of a drug overdose.

Criminal proceedings stayed quiet for years, even as McIlmail’s relatives sued the Catholic Church in civil court and reached an undisclosed settlement.

But in 2019, after the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office published a sweeping grand jury report detailing abuse accusations against more than 300 priests, federal prosecutors said they would investigate.

When FBI agents subsequently visited Brennan, they asked about his relationship with McIlmail. Brennan denied knowing McIlmail or his family, who were prominent members of the parish. The family also had photos taken at eighth-grade graduations showing Sean and his brother posing with Brennan.

Brennan’s statements to federal agents formed the backbone of the new criminal charges. On Wednesday, he admitted those statements were untrue during his plea.

U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody is set to sentence Brennan in March. Under the terms of a tentative plea agreement, prosecutors have recommended a sentence of five years’ probation, with the first two years served on house arrest.

This is a developing story that will be updated.