Five adults and one minor were arrested Wednesday and accused of vandalizing two Pennsylvania State Police cruisers during the first day of protests that erupted in Center City in response to the police killing of George Floyd.
State police said the suspects were part of a large crowd that attacked the marked cars May 30 along Vine Street with a scooter, a hammer, skateboards, bike lock, crowbars and their hands and fists. Several personal items were stolen from inside the cars.
The charged individuals include Luke Cossman and Steven Anderson, both of Levittown; Sammy Rivera and Francisco A. Reyes, of Philadelphia; William Besaw, of Souderton and a juvenile from Croydon whose name was not released.
Four of the men were taken into custody Wednesday morning while state police served search warrants on five locations in Philadelphia and in Bucks County. Two of the men were already incarcerated on other charges, a state police spokesperson said.
Investigators did not elaborate on how they identified the men arrested Wednesday out of the crowd of hundreds that filled Vine Street that afternoon, even as protests outside City Hall also turned violent.
Each faces counts including criminal mischief, vandalism and theft. It was not immediately clear Wednesday afternoon whether any of them had been arraigned or retained an attorney.