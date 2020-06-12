Some chanted and waved signs, demanding justice for George Floyd, the unarmed 46-year-old black man who had been killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis. Others tried to pull down the bronze statue of former Mayor Frank Rizzo, for many a painful reminder of the city’s history of policy brutality, and threw bottles of urine and chemicals that, according to police reports, left some officers hospitalized. Four police cruisers were engulfed by flames, sending plumes of smoke into the sky.