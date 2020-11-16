It also documents LaMotta’s internet history: a trail of QAnon posts; anti-Semitic cartoons the DA called “chilling and reminiscent of the worst Nazi propaganda of the 1930s"; and a warning that “we may have to take lawless cities like New York and [Seattle] with military tanks to topple Soros funded Governors' state militias.” According to the DA, LaMotta also created a GoFundMe page to “organize armed patriots” in Virginia and posted conspiracy theories accusing government officials of manufacturing the COVID-19 crisis, adding, “Therefore, killing these people is a legitimate act of self-defense and not a crime.”