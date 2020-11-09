Two Virginia men loaded up a Hummer with several guns, ammo and a silencer and drove to Philadelphia Thursday to “straighten things out” at the city’s vote counting facility before the election was called for president-elect Joe Biden, documents show.
Police intercepted the suspects, identified as Joshua Macias, 42, of Virgina Beach, and Antonio LaMotta, 61, of Chesapeake, Va., near the Convention Center Thursday night, and searched their silver Hummer, which displayed QAnon stickers. Both are facing weapons charges. A woman, identified in documents as Macias' mother, was not charged.
Court documents obtained by The Inquirer detail how the men, at least one connected to the QAnon conspiracy movement, concocted a plan to travel from Virginia to Philadelphia as election workers were feverishly tallying ballots to decide the hotly contested presidential race.
“This alarming incident is still very much under investigation,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said Friday. Prosecutors are considering additional charges, including possession of an instrument of crime and potentially election code violations, he said.
In an interview Monday, Macias' attorney, A. Charles Peruto Jr., said the charges were a “mistake in the law.” Macias, Peruto said, had traveled to at least 10 states on behalf of a veterans group, Vets for Trump, supporting the president. He said Macias had “an honest belief” that his Virginia gun permit was recognized in Pennsylvania.
A police report said Macias initially told police he was a Philadelphia resident.
There was “never any incident of violence or a threat with violence,” Peruto said.
A spokesperson for the Defender Association, which represents LaMotta, declined comment.
FBI agents, who interviewed both men, and police seized text messages from LaMotta’s cell phone and laptop after the Army veteran gave permission to search them, the records show. They also seized an AR-style rifle with no serial number from the the Hummer that LaMotta said he assembled from separate parts, along with about 160 rounds of ammunition and a silencer, according to the documents.
In one text message exchange, LaMotta asked Macias: " What’s going on in Pa.? Do you need me there?"
Macias replied: “On standby.”
LaMotta: “Is it a problem?”
Macias responded: “We need arms.”
LaMotta: “You up? I’m ready. Hummer cleaned out.”
The tip included a screenshot of a text stating that the suspects had several AR-15s and a “shit ton of ammo," according to the documents.
“They were going to the polling stations in Philadelphia ‘to straighten things out,’” the message said.
At one point, one of the men sent a text to an unidentified person that said: “Going to Pa. Have a truckload of fake ballots. We are going to raid." It was unknown if the men actually brought any ballots with them. A prosecutor’s office spokesperson said none were recovered.
Philadelphia police relayed that information to officers deployed near the Convention Center where hundreds were awaiting election results. Police noticed the unattended Hummer with Virginia tags, and later spotted the two men, both armed with semi-automatic pistols, authorities said.
LaMotta told officers he didn’t have a gun permit and was placed under arrest. Macias had a Virginia concealed carry permit, which is not recognized in Pennsylvania, authorities said.
According to the police report, LaMotta said the trio came to Philadelphia because they "were worried about shenanigans with the vote counting.” He said that “they were only going to observe.”
Macias, an honorably discharged U.S Navy veteran, is a co-founder of Vets for Trump, and LaMotta, an Army veteran, is a member. On the back window of the LaMotta’s Hummer were decals associated with the pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy movement. The movement believes President Trump is fighting a secret war against the “deep state” and that Democrats are led by Satan-worshipping pedophiles. The FBI in 2019 described QAnon in an intelligence bulletin as a growing domestic terror threat. Trump has refused to denounce the movement.
Krasner said there is currently no evidence that the men are members of any known extremist group.
Both men were charged with felony and misdemeanor weapons offenses. During a hearing Friday, prosecutors sought to have both men detained without any bail, but after their public defender objected, a magistrate set bail at $750,000 each, records show. Both remained in custody.
Peruto filed a motion Monday to have Macias released on unsecured or nominal bail, calling the current amount “excessive.” A hearing was set for Nov. 16.