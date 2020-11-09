Macias, an honorably discharged U.S Navy veteran, is a co-founder of Vets for Trump, and LaMotta, an Army veteran, is a member. On the back window of the LaMotta’s Hummer were decals associated with the pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy movement. The movement believes President Trump is fighting a secret war against the “deep state” and that Democrats are led by Satan-worshipping pedophiles. The FBI in 2019 described QAnon in an intelligence bulletin as a growing domestic terror threat. Trump has refused to denounce the movement.