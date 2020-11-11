It’s no surprise that it’s taking longer this year for county elections officials to tabulate votes. This is the first year Pennsylvania allowed for no-excuse mail voting, and more than 2.5 million voters used that method amid the pandemic. And in the months before the election, leaders of the GOP-controlled legislature declined to advance legislation that would have permitted county officials to begin processing mail ballots before Election Day, saying they’d only do so if Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf agreed to include other provisions like prohibiting the use of drop boxes — a nonstarter for Democrats.