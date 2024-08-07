How much Debby-related rain fell near you

While the entire region received a generous soaking Tuesday into early Wednesday from the Debby-related moisture streaming northward, some areas were inundated.

A little more than 6 inches of rain was measured by a National Weather Service employee in the Delran area of Burlington County, and 5.67 in Cinnaminson.

The rains appeared to favor an area on either side of the Delaware River to the north of the city. The weather service reported 4.25 inches in Bristol Township, and just under 4 inches at Washington Crossing.

Debby is forecast to bring more rains to the Philadelphia area through Saturday.

Here is a map showing the amounts reported by the National Weather Service for the 24-hour period that ended at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.