During the stay-at-home order, Lawson said, picking up materials was by appointment only. Now that the city is in the “green” phase of reopening, residents can visit without an appointment. The center has put COVID-19 safety protocols in place, which include wearing a mask and parking in premarked loading stations to ensure social distancing. Visitors should bring their own shovel, and work one person at a time at the piles of wood products.