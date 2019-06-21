An explosion at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions oil refinery in South Philadelphia early Friday morning is the latest in a string of fires, explosions and incidents among the city’s oil refinery compounds.

The five minor injuries pale in comparison to the deaths reported in some earlier blasts. But with modern technology, the National Weather Service said Friday’s blast was so large and so hot that it could be seen from space in satellite infrared images.

Here’s a timeline of some of the notable explosions in the city’s history.

September 12, 1931 — Four dead in a refinery explosion

Four were killed and nine were injured in an Atlantic Richfield (ARCO) blast in South Philadelphia.

February 4, 1932 — Marcus Hook explosion kills 18

An oil tanker exploded outside of the Marcus Hook refinery, killing 18 people and injuring many others.

September 10, 1960 — Lightning strikes six-story refinery

At what would later merge to become PES, Girard Point Refinery experienced a fire that burned for hours in 1960. After being struck by lightning, a tank caught fire, but caused no injuries.

May 11, 1970 — 13-story unit explodes

A 13-story unit exploded at the ARCO plant, killing seven employees and injuring 37.

1975: A deadly year prompts tighter regulation and ‘industry-wide’ changes

August 17, 1975 — Deadly blaze burns for days

Philadelphia’s Gulf Oil refinery complex — cited as one of the largest at the time — sat at the outskirts of the city, filling nearly 700 acres of land.

Early morning August 17, the refinery caught fire due to an oil storage tank being overfilled.

The flames killed six firefighters who were on the scene, and by the time the fire was fully extinguished two days later, two more firefighters died from exposure.

The explosion has been called one of the “worst disasters in [PFD’s] history.”

Two weeks later, the refinery caught fire again. This time only one injury was reported — former Mayor Frank Rizzo suffered a broken femur running from the explosion.

October 12, 1975 — ARCO refinery catches fire

Less than two months later, another oil refinery caught fire, not far from the initial Gulf refinery. The ARCO refinery fire involved more than 200 firefighters, but no deaths occurred.

Following this fire, Pennsylvania Attorney General Robert Kane formed a special governor’s task force to investigate Philly-area oil refinery fires and explosions.

He told The Inquirer in 1975 the task force was going to “determine whether there is a risk and what can be done to protect it.”

According to Kane, there were other, more minor incidents in the area in the 1960s and 1970s that prompted the inception of the task force as well.

Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy said Friday that the explosions of 1975 led to industry-wide safety precautions and changes.

“Most of the changes came about in industry changes in refineries,” he said. They include improved fire suppression systems above and below ground, diking between various sections of refineries and the presence of a company firefighting teams at the facilities.

Late 1970s to present: Less severity, fewer deaths

January 24, 1977 - Another ARCO refinery fire in South Philly

Four were injured in another ARCO blast that blasted the windows out of buildings blocks away. The fire lasted for hours, even with 250 firemen on the scene.

October 16, 1998 — Blaze at refinery in Delaware County

A fire at a Tosco refinery in Trainer, Delaware County, left residents shaken but none injured.

July 11, 2007 — Lightning strikes a refinery in South Jersey

Lightning struck a Sunoco refinery in South Jersey, creating an hours-long blaze. No injuries were reported. John McCann, a Sunoco spokesman at the time, said the tank fire was an “extremely rare occurrence” for the refinery.

(In 2012, Sunoco became Philadelphia Energy Solutions (PES) as a result of a partnership between The Carlyle Group and Sunoco Inc.)

May 17, 2009 — Sunoco refinery destroyed

A rusty pipe was said to be the cause of the 2009 refinery fire at the Marcus Hook refinery. Following the natural-gas leak, the plant closed down as a refinery in 2011. There were no injuries.

August 24, 2011 — Small fire at PES

A small fire at the Girard Point refinery was declared under control an hour later. According to a Sunoco spokesperson, the fire began at a pump at the refinery.

May 22, 2015 — Another PES refinery fire

At the same PES refinery, another fire broke out, with no reported injuries.

December 10, 2016 - Another PES refinery fire

Officials responded to a fire at PES late on a Saturday night, and brought it under control about an hour later, with no injuries reported.

June 21, 2019 — PES refinery explosion

The cause of Friday’s explosions are still under investigation. But the National Weather Service said it was so large and so hot that it could be seen from space in satellite infrared images.