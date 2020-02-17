The refinery in South Philadelphia was broken down into 11 areas of interest for cleanup plans by Sunoco and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. The following is a summary of the contamination at each, according to site characterization, memos and other documents filed for the plans, which are in the process of being reviewed by officials for approval as part of Pennsylvania’s Act 2 Land Recycling Program for brownfields. Sunoco owned the site from the 1980s through 2012, but much contamination occurred during the prior 100 years. Sources: Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, Evergreen Resources Group.