Adam Sander’s Netflix basketball movie Hustle is filming in Philadelphia Monday, which means several road closures in Center City.

From 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., the 1800-1900 block of Arch Street and the 100 block of N. 19th Street will be closed to traffic.

Filming will then pivot to Market Street, with the eastbound lanes of the 1200-1300 block closed from 12:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. 12th Street and 13th Street will remain open to traffic, and cars will still be permitted on westbound Market Street.

In addition, temporary no parking zone are set up on the following streets through 10 p.m. tonight:

1200 Block of Market Street (both sides of street)

12th Street between Clover Street and Filbert Street (west side only)

Market Street from 17th Street to 21st Street (both sides of street)

1800-1900 Block Arch Street (both sides of street)

100 N. 19th Street (both sides of street)

The filming will also impact SEPTA’s normal bus schedule. Bus routes 17, 33, 44, 48 will be detoured through the East Market Street area from 12:30 p.m. through about 3:30 p.m. Monday. SEPTA Bus routes 33 and 48 will be detoured through the Arch Street area from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Hustle, the first major film production in the city since the coronavirus pandemic, stars Sandler as a former basketball scout attempting to reignite his career by bringing overseas players to the U.S. to play in the NBA. The move also stars Queen Latifah and Academy Award winner Robert Duvall. LeBron James is one of the producers. The film is directed by Philadelphia native Jeremiah Zagar, who made a splash with his 2018 film We the Animals and is the son of Philadelphia Magic Gardens collage artist Isaiah Zagar.

No official release date has been revealed.

In recent weeks, Sandler has been spotted around town playing basketball, greeting fans, and eating at some of the city’s best restaurants. The move also held an open call for players at the 76ers Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Del.

