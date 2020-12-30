Mayor Jim Kenney on Wednesday named an engineer, a lawyer and a longtime activist for students with disabilities to fill three vacancies on the nine-member Philadelphia School Board.
Kenney selected Lisa Salley, Reginald Streater, and Cecelia Thompson. All three are Philadelphia School District graduates; Streater is a current district parent, and Thompson’s child recently graduated from the school system.
“I am proud to appoint these new members to the school board and believe they each will bring a valuable set of skills and diverse experiences to the table,” Kenney said in a statement. “I was inspired by their passion for public education and their eagerness to take on this critical work.”
If approved by City Council, the three would fill vacancies that emerged this year on the unpaid panel that controls a $3.5 billion budget and oversees the education of more than 200,000 children.
Salley, a graduate of Masterman and Girls’ High, worked as an engineer before transitioning to the business world. She also has experience teaching growth and risk management in Goldman Sachs’ 10,000 Small Businesses Program and is a volunteer with the Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church.
Salley said that her Philadelphia public school education allowed her to “pursue dreams and see the world. My hope is that every Philadelphia child and family has access to quality education that allows them to make dreams realities.”
Streater, a lawyer with the Archer and Greiner, is vice president for the Greater Philadelphia ACLU executive board and has taken on the work of making that organization more accessible to the Black community. He graduated from Leeds Middle School and Germantown High and has two children who attend a district school.
“I truly believe that public education should be considered not only a civil right, but also a human right,” Streater said in a statement.
Thompson is Chairperson of the Philadelphia Right to Education Local Task Force and Secretary of the Governor’s Special Education Advisory Panel. Her son, who has autism, recently graduated from a district school. She graduated from Lea Elementary and the Philadelphia High School for Girls and is currently studying for a master’s degree.
“I strive to be a voice for the voiceless,” Thompson said in a statement.
Joyce Wilkerson, the school board president, said the trio would join the board at a critical time, “as we bring a sharp focus onto the academic success of all of our students.”
Wilkerson said she has not met Salley and Streater but knows Thompson, who often spoke out on educational issues at board meetings. Thompson, a member of the board’s Parent and Community Advisory Council, is “known for her deep commitment to the students of Philadelphia, their parents, and particularly Philadelphia’s special education community,” Wilkerson said.
The three will fill the vacant seats once held by Chris McGinley and Ameen Akbar and the seat now held by Lee Huang, who will continue serving until his replacement is sworn in.
They were chosen from a field of nine proposed by the school board nominating panel. Questions arose over whether a member of the nominating panel and one of the candidates met the required city residency requirements. The panel member, Maura McCarthy, resigned and the potential nominee, Azeb Kinder, was not chosen for a seat.