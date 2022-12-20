Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. promised changes in the Philadelphia School District, and he delivered this week.

Watlington announced a restructuring of his leadership team with promotions and two additional hires in a bid to achieve his oft-repeated goal: to make Philadelphia the fastest-improving large urban school system in the U.S.

“This requires something different and better in terms of strategy,” Watlington said in a statement.

Though Watlington is still in the process of building a long-term strategic plan, he has already said his three focus areas will be student attendance, teacher attendance, and dropout rates, and the changes will support those goals.

Academics have been reorganized into six offices reporting to Deputy Superintendent ShaVon Savage. The changes include:

For elementary schools

A new elementary schools office will be led by Evelyn Nuñez, formerly the district’s chief of schools. Nuñez’s new title is associate superintendent of elementary schools; the 11 assistant superintendents who supervise elementary schools will report to Nuñez.

The chief of schools position will be eliminated.

For secondary schools

Tomás Hanna, most recently the chief talent officer for the Pennsylvania Department of Education, is returning to the district as associate superintendent for secondary schools. Hanna, who served as chief of staff and operations chief in the Arlene Ackerman administration, also worked as a district teacher and principal of Kensington High School. After he left the district in 2011, Hanna worked as chief human capital officer in New York City Schools and as superintendent of the Coatesville School District.

Hanna, who said he never left Philadelphia, said in a statement he was “humbled and honored” to come back to the district, and is aligned with Watlington’s vision for it.

“I’m eager to leverage partnerships with staff, family and community leaders at the secondary level to help prepare our high school students with the skills and strategies they need to pursue their college or career aspirations and explore their options beyond high school,” Hanna said.

Office of Curriculum and Instruction

The school district will launch a national search for a chief of curriculum and instruction. Nyshawana Francis-Thompson, now deputy chief of curriculum and instruction, will work as interim chief for now.

Office of Professional Learning

Michael Farrell, a former district principal and current deputy chief for professional learning, has been tapped as chief learning officer.

Office of Special Education and Diverse Learners

The district is also looking externally for a leader of a division responsible for special education, MTSS (multi-tiered system of supports, the district’s framework for supporting struggling students), gifted services and multilingual learners. Currently, Sonya Berry, deputy chief of the Office of Specialized Services, will work as interim chief.

Office of Student Services and Supports

Karyn Lynch, the current chief of student support Sservices, will continue to lead the office.

Additional changes

Malika Savoy-Brooks, who had been chief of academic supports, has been moved into a new job, assistant superintendent for special projects, focusing on the implementation of Act 158. That state law, which comes into play for students set to graduate in 2023, spells out new pathways to a diploma beyond simply passing the state’s Keystone test.

Under Act 158, students can qualify for graduation with some combination of experiential learning and testing — an important change for students who struggle with standardized exams.

Uri Monson, the longtime district chief financial officer promoted in October to deputy superintendent of operations, is departing in January to become Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s budget secretary. A national search for his replacement continues, Watlington said, and until a replacement is found, Monson’s direct reports will report to Watlington.

But the district has made a key hire, naming Mike Herbstmann, the chief financial officer of Prince George’s County School District in Maryland, as Philadelphia’s chief financial officer.

Herbstmann also has experience in Alexandria, Va., and in the Chicago school system.

Marcy Blender, who serves as Philadelphia schools’ comptroller, will work as interim CFO until Herbstmann arrives in February.

Officials said the personnel changes would be revenue neutral with the elimination of several vacant positions frozen when Watlington arrived.