Uri Monson, the longtime Philadelphia School District chief financial officer, will become Pennsylvania’s next budget secretary, Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday.

Monson’s elevation to the commonwealth’s top finance job is a blow for the school system, where Monson has worked for nearly seven years. Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. had just promoted him to deputy superintendent, overseeing operations and finance.

Monson and Watlington were not immediately available for comment.

Monson earned widespread kudos during his district tenure for his fiscal stewardship, skill and steady hand. When he took over the CFO job, the district’s finances were on shaky ground, in large part because the school system has no control over its own finances and must look largely to Harrisburg and City Hall for revenue.

Under his watch, the district was able to emerge from 17 years of state control. Its credit rating also climbed out of junk-bond status for the first time since the 1970s.

The announcement means a big hole for the school system, which has a budget of $4 billion. It’s on decent financial footing now, but is projecting a five-year deficit and must confront the need to fix or replace many of its old 200-plus school buildings.

Monson has close ties to Shapiro, who was chair of the Montgomery County Commissioners when Monson was Montgomery County’s top financial official. (Monson also served as executive director of the Pennsylvania Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority, the organization charged with reviewing Philadelphia’s budget to ensure financial stability.)

Along with announcing Monson as budget secretary, Shapiro also named Jennifer Selber, his current executive deputy attorney general in charge of the office’s criminal division, as general counsel, and his campaign manager, Dana Fritz, as chief of staff.

Shapiro will be sworn in as governor Jan. 17.

This is a developing story and will be updated.