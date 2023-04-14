Asbestos closes another Philly school, Frankford High, for the rest of the year

Frankford High School will remain closed for the rest of the school year, with the discovery of more damaged asbestos throughout the building.

The school was initially slated to be closed for two days, then a week. But Principal Michael Calderone told families in a letter sent Thursday that more problematic asbestos was found, including on the ground floor where the school’s cafeterias are located, above ceiling tile and ductwork.

The school’s 900-plus students are currently learning virtually, and will continue to do so, but officials will “work in partnership with our school leadership team, teachers and families to try and identify a viable and supported alternative space for students and staff.”

Calderone said he knew the closure was “difficult news” but said it was necessary for health and safety reasons.

Advertisement

“We know you would rather be learning and working together,” Calderone wrote. “Spring is an important and wonderful time in the school year, and the district will do all it can to support Frankford students and staff to be able to execute milestone events and programming in other spaces.”

» READ MORE: Asbestos is closing two more Philly schools

Three district schools — Frankford, Mitchell Elementary School and Building 21, a district high school in West Oak Lane — have all closed after incomplete or inaccurate recordkeeping led to asbestos-containing plaster being labeled for decades as safe.

The errors have prompted an investigation by the school district’s Inspector General.

A fourth building, Mastery Simon Gratz Charter High School, which is owned by the district and run by a charter organization, was closed for a week because of asbestos. Gratz is now open again.

Mitchell is also closed for the rest of the school year; Building 21 is closed indefinitely.

“There’s no doubt the recent news about environmental concerns at Frankford and other district schools can raise questions and emotions,” Calderone wrote. “There are 295 buildings in the district built with asbestos-containing materials, and regular inspections in each building are critical to identifying damage so we can make appropriate plans for repairs.”

» READ MORE: What to know about the ongoing asbestos issues in Philly schools

Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. has said that as the district gets a better hold on the state of environmental concerns in its buildings, more damaged asbestos will inevitably be identified.

Intact asbestos is not dangerous, but when damaged, it can release tiny, cancer-causing fibers.